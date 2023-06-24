Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $26.48 on Friday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kenvue Company Profile

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

