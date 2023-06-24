Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.33 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.