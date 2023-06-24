KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $822.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.30. The company has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.
Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.
