Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

