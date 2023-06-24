Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,141 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.