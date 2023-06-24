Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

