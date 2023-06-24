Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $755,000 Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $14.97 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

