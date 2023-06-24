Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,168 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 168,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

