Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 452,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 203,351 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.