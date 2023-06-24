Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

