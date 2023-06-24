Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

NOCT opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

