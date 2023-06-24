Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,328 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

