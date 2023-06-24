Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

