Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

