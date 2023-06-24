Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 8.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 815,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,851,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.
Lilium Trading Down 6.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
