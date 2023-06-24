Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 8.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 815,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,851,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lilium by 153.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 170,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lilium by 76.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Lilium by 280.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 502,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lilium by 92.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 566,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

