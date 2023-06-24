Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

