Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance
BDEC stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
