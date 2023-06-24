Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Trading 2.5% Higher

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89. 166,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 645,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 105.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

