Lonnel Coats Purchases 40,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $449.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have commented on LXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

