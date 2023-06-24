Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 2.3% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 399,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,048,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,530 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

