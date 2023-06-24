Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 2.3% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 399,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,048,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
