Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) & Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Financial Comparison

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -1.91% 2.55% 1.57% Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $112.06 million 2.66 $9.28 million ($0.07) -127.57 Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.90

This table compares Luna Innovations and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Flexpoint Sensor Systems. Luna Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexpoint Sensor Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Luna Innovations and Flexpoint Sensor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Flexpoint Sensor Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

