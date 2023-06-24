Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 4.6%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $252.75 and last traded at $252.02. Approximately 259,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 375,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day moving average is $260.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

