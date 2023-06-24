MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 3.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 4,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 72,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTW. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

