Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.4 %

MAR opened at $171.45 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

