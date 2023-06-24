Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $165.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

