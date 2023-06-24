Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

