Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

