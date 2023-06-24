Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $365.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $370.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

