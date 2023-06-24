Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

