McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,700,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.