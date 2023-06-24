McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day moving average of $277.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.