McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

