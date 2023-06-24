Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 208,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of MRK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

