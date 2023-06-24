MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Chris Maloof Sells 4,353 Shares

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeridianLink alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $185,593.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52.

MeridianLink Stock Down 2.3 %

MLNK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 0.75. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.