Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

