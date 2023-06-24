Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $193.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

