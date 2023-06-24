Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 47,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 288,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

