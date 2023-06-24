MRA Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

