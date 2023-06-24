Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 8,544 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 663.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $54.50.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

