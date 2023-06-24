Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.33 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

