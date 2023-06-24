Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.