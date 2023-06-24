Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

