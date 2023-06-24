Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,532,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,178,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $969.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

