National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,313,439 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313,439 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.67 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

