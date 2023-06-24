NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NeoGames Trading Down 1.1 %

NGMS opened at $26.77 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

