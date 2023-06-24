Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $424.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

