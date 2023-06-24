NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 4.2%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 176,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,030,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

