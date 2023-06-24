O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $924.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $861.35. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $624.85 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

