P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Down 4.8%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 23,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 429,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
P3 Health Partners Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. Analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free research report on P3 Health Partners from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.