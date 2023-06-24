P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Down 4.8%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 23,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 429,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. Analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sherif Abdou acquired 108,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,437,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,878. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.