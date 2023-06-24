Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTVE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.